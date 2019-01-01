QQQ
Range
16.6 - 17.16
Vol / Avg.
77.7K/69K
Div / Yield
1.11/6.61%
52 Wk
16.81 - 21.93
Mkt Cap
414.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.85
P/E
-
Shares
24.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
RiverNorth Flex Muni Income Fund II Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes. The fund's secondary investment objective is total return.

RiverNorth Flex Muni Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE: RFMZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are RiverNorth Flex Muni's (RFMZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RiverNorth Flex Muni.

Q

What is the target price for RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RiverNorth Flex Muni

Q

Current Stock Price for RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ)?

A

The stock price for RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE: RFMZ) is $17.02 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ) pay a dividend?

A

The next RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) reporting earnings?

A

RiverNorth Flex Muni does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RiverNorth Flex Muni.

Q

What sector and industry does RiverNorth Flex Muni (RFMZ) operate in?

A

RiverNorth Flex Muni is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.