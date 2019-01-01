QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.6 - 4.88
Vol / Avg.
2.7M/689K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.96 - 20.97
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.75
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
238.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:37PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 5:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:20PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 9:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 6:21AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. It combines fundamental real estate expertise with the data-driven digital Solutions Center platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.080-0.110 -0.0300
REV680.550M867.540M186.990M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Offerpad Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE: OPAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Offerpad Solutions's (OPAD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE: OPAD) was reported by Berenberg on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting OPAD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)?

A

The stock price for Offerpad Solutions (NYSE: OPAD) is $4.88 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Offerpad Solutions.

Q

When is Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) reporting earnings?

A

Offerpad Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Offerpad Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) operate in?

A

Offerpad Solutions is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.