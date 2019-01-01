Offerpad Solutions Inc provides a way to buy and sell a home. It uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. It combines fundamental real estate expertise with the data-driven digital Solutions Center platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.