QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/62.1M
Div / Yield
2.08/8.95%
52 Wk
22.02 - 33.88
Mkt Cap
165.9B
Payout Ratio
75.36
Open
-
P/E
8.42
EPS
0.69
Shares
7.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 1:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:02PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:35AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 6:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 11:47AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 3:35PM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Wireless is AT&T's largest business,contributing about 40% of revenue. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 66 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. WarnerMedia contributes a bit less than 20% of revenue with media assets that include HBO, the Turner cable networks, and the Warner Brothers studios. AT&T plans to spin Warner off and merge it with Discovery to create a new stand-alone media firm. The firm recently sold a 30% stake in its traditional television business, which serves 15 million customers and generates about 17% of sales. This business will be removed from AT&T's financials going forward. Fixed-line telecom services provided to businesses and consumers account for about 20% of revenue, serving about 15 million broadband customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.780 0.0200
REV40.430B40.958B528.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AT&T Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AT&T (T) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AT&T's (T) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AT&T (T) stock?

A

The latest price target for AT&T (NYSE: T) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting T to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.81% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AT&T (T)?

A

The stock price for AT&T (NYSE: T) is $23.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AT&T (T) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is AT&T (NYSE:T) reporting earnings?

A

AT&T’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is AT&T (T) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AT&T.

Q

What sector and industry does AT&T (T) operate in?

A

AT&T is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.