|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.780
|0.0200
|REV
|40.430B
|40.958B
|528.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AT&T’s space includes: Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN), KT (NYSE:KT) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT).
The latest price target for AT&T (NYSE: T) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting T to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.81% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AT&T (NYSE: T) is $23.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.
AT&T’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AT&T.
AT&T is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.