Range
1.9 - 1.99
Vol / Avg.
44.2K/118.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.22 - 10.16
Mkt Cap
55M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Entera Bio Ltd is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The lead oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) product candidate, EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. The company also develops a varied oral PTH product candidate, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Entera Bio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Entera Bio (ENTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Entera Bio's (ENTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Entera Bio.

Q

What is the target price for Entera Bio (ENTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting ENTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 371.20% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Entera Bio (ENTX)?

A

The stock price for Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) is $1.91 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Entera Bio (ENTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Entera Bio.

Q

When is Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) reporting earnings?

A

Entera Bio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Entera Bio (ENTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Entera Bio.

Q

What sector and industry does Entera Bio (ENTX) operate in?

A

Entera Bio is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.