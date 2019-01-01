QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
74.31 - 81.3
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/403.8K
Div / Yield
0.12/0.15%
52 Wk
77.27 - 144.52
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
74.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.69
Shares
81.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 4:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 4:52PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Founded in 1983, Pegasystems provides a suite of solutions for customer engagement and business process automation. The company's key offering is the Pega Infinity platform, which combines business process automation with customer engagement applications.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.040 -0.0800
REV346.360M316.184M-30.176M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pegasystems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pegasystems (PEGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pegasystems's (PEGA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pegasystems (PEGA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) was reported by Macquarie on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting PEGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.90% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pegasystems (PEGA)?

A

The stock price for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) is $81.22 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Pegasystems (PEGA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) reporting earnings?

A

Pegasystems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Pegasystems (PEGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pegasystems.

Q

What sector and industry does Pegasystems (PEGA) operate in?

A

Pegasystems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.