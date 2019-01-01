|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.120
|0.040
|-0.0800
|REV
|346.360M
|316.184M
|-30.176M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pegasystems’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Asana (NYSE:ASAN), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Informatica (NYSE:INFA) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT).
The latest price target for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) was reported by Macquarie on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 125.00 expecting PEGA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.90% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) is $81.22 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Pegasystems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pegasystems.
Pegasystems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.