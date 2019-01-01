QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Unisys Corp is engaged in providing information technology outsourcing solutions and technology products. The company builds security-centric solutions for clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets. Its offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The organization operates in segments namely, Digital Workplace Services, Cloud & Infrastructure, ClearPath Forward, and Others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.510 0.1500
REV539.800M539.300M-500.000K

Unisys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unisys (UIS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unisys's (UIS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unisys (UIS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unisys (NYSE: UIS) was reported by Maxim Group on September 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting UIS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 59.24% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unisys (UIS)?

A

The stock price for Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is $21.98 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unisys (UIS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Unisys (NYSE:UIS) reporting earnings?

A

Unisys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Unisys (UIS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unisys.

Q

What sector and industry does Unisys (UIS) operate in?

A

Unisys is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.