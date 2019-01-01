QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.34 - 19.57
Vol / Avg.
44.6K/62.3K
Div / Yield
1.02/5.22%
52 Wk
19.51 - 24.5
Mkt Cap
540.5M
Payout Ratio
79.07
Open
19.3
P/E
15.15
Shares
27.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a US-based diversified closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. Federal income taxes as well as total return. It focuses on investing in municipal bonds which is of longer-maturity and medium- to lower-quality from certain cities, states, territories or regions. The company may also invest in TOB (Tender Option Bonds) Floaters and TOB Residuals issued by the TOB Issuer. It evaluates its performance against Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The revenue generated by the company mainly consists of interest and dividend received from investments made.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MainStay MacKay Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MainStay MacKay (MMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MainStay MacKay (NYSE: MMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MainStay MacKay's (MMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MainStay MacKay.

Q

What is the target price for MainStay MacKay (MMD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MainStay MacKay

Q

Current Stock Price for MainStay MacKay (MMD)?

A

The stock price for MainStay MacKay (NYSE: MMD) is $19.425 last updated Today at 4:21:50 PM.

Q

Does MainStay MacKay (MMD) pay a dividend?

A

The next MainStay MacKay (MMD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) reporting earnings?

A

MainStay MacKay does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MainStay MacKay (MMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MainStay MacKay.

Q

What sector and industry does MainStay MacKay (MMD) operate in?

A

MainStay MacKay is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.