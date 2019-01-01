QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Amarin Corp PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its lead product includes Vascepa.

Amarin Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amarin Corp (AMRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amarin Corp's (AMRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amarin Corp (AMRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AMRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 212.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amarin Corp (AMRN)?

A

The stock price for Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) is $3.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amarin Corp (AMRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amarin Corp.

Q

When is Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) reporting earnings?

A

Amarin Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Amarin Corp (AMRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amarin Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Amarin Corp (AMRN) operate in?

A

Amarin Corp is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.