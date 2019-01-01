|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amarin Corp’s space includes: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN), Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX), Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX), EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC).
The latest price target for Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AMRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 212.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) is $3.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amarin Corp.
Amarin Corp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amarin Corp.
Amarin Corp is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.