QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
20.4 - 21.45
Vol / Avg.
887.9K/528.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
19.39 - 30.38
Mkt Cap
6.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.66
P/E
162.66
EPS
0.1
Shares
282.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 3:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - May 28, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Mar 9, 2021, 7:25AM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 6:40AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing, and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients, and consumers. The company operates in three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and advanced applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. Its geographical segments are United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.220

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV236.370M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sotera Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sotera Health (SHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sotera Health's (SHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sotera Health (SHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) was reported by Barclays on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting SHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.60% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sotera Health (SHC)?

A

The stock price for Sotera Health (NASDAQ: SHC) is $21.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sotera Health (SHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sotera Health.

Q

When is Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) reporting earnings?

A

Sotera Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Sotera Health (SHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sotera Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Sotera Health (SHC) operate in?

A

Sotera Health is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.