Range
91.34 - 94.46
Vol / Avg.
16.4K/78K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
87.93 - 177.45
Mkt Cap
589.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
94.46
P/E
5.91
EPS
2.89
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailer in the US focused exclusively on the Integrated Auto Sales and Finance segment of the used car market. The Company's operations are principally conducted through its two operating subsidiaries, America's Car Mart Inc and Colonial Auto Finance. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. The Company earns revenue from the sale of used vehicles, and in most cases a related service contract and an accident protection plan product, as well as interest income and late fees from the related financing.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.8202.770 -0.0500
REV273.760M291.898M18.138M

America's Car-Mart Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy America's Car-Mart (CRMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are America's Car-Mart's (CRMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for America's Car-Mart (CRMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) was reported by B of A Securities on July 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 194.00 expecting CRMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 112.02% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for America's Car-Mart (CRMT)?

A

The stock price for America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) is $91.5 last updated Today at 4:24:32 PM.

Q

Does America's Car-Mart (CRMT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for America's Car-Mart.

Q

When is America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) reporting earnings?

A

America's Car-Mart’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is America's Car-Mart (CRMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for America's Car-Mart.

Q

What sector and industry does America's Car-Mart (CRMT) operate in?

A

America's Car-Mart is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.