Range
70.55 - 71.79
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
60.1 - 81.04
Mkt Cap
17.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
70.63
P/E
10.64
EPS
1.97
Shares
250M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: diagnostics (64% of total sales, boosted by pandemic), breast health (21% of sales, suppressed by pandemic), surgical (12%), and skeletal health (2%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (75%), followed by Europe (16%), Asia (6%), and other international markets (3%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2802.170 0.8900
REV1.180B1.471B291.000M

Hologic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hologic (HOLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hologic's (HOLX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hologic (HOLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting HOLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.83% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hologic (HOLX)?

A

The stock price for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) is $70.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hologic (HOLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hologic.

Q

When is Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) reporting earnings?

A

Hologic’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Hologic (HOLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hologic.

Q

What sector and industry does Hologic (HOLX) operate in?

A

Hologic is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.