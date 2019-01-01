QQQ
Range
355.54 - 370.54
Vol / Avg.
69.7K/282.5K
Div / Yield
2.8/0.76%
52 Wk
321.17 - 587.05
Mkt Cap
14.2B
Payout Ratio
39
Open
358.7
P/E
54.42
EPS
1.39
Shares
38M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4301.370 -0.0600
REV164.030M165.060M1.030M

MarketAxess Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MarketAxess Holdings's (MKTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 384.00 expecting MKTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.07% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX)?

A

The stock price for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) is $372.57 last updated Today at 4:21:02 PM.

Q

Does MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) reporting earnings?

A

MarketAxess Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MarketAxess Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) operate in?

A

MarketAxess Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.