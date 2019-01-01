|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.430
|1.370
|-0.0600
|REV
|164.030M
|165.060M
|1.030M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MarketAxess Holdings’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).
The latest price target for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 384.00 expecting MKTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.07% upside). 37 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) is $372.57 last updated Today at 4:21:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
MarketAxess Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MarketAxess Holdings.
MarketAxess Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.