|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.200
|REV
|144.220M
|147.287M
|3.067M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Office Props IT’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO).
The latest price target for Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting OPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.11% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) is $24.45 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.
Office Props IT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Office Props IT.
Office Props IT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.