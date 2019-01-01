QQQ
Range
23.85 - 24.52
Vol / Avg.
306.4K/291.5K
Div / Yield
2.2/8.88%
52 Wk
22.83 - 31.69
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.02
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
48.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Office Properties Income Trust is a United States-based real estate investment trust. Its property portfolio is mainly composed of single-tenant office buildings, as well as multitenant properties, which are leased to parties of high credit quality characteristics. Its largest tenant is the U.S. government, followed by other smaller government entities and corporations. The company's properties are spread across the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.200
REV144.220M147.287M3.067M

Office Props IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Office Props IT (OPI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Office Props IT's (OPI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Office Props IT (OPI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting OPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.11% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Office Props IT (OPI)?

A

The stock price for Office Props IT (NASDAQ: OPI) is $24.45 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Office Props IT (OPI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) reporting earnings?

A

Office Props IT's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Office Props IT (OPI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Office Props IT.

Q

What sector and industry does Office Props IT (OPI) operate in?

A

Office Props IT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.