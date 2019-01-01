QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology-driven platform-as-a-service company operating in the real estate industry. Its low-overhead business model leverages proprietary software platform for management of real estate brokerage back-office functions, without the cost of physical brick and mortar offices or of redundant personnel. The company recognizes revenue primarily through the commissions that its agents charge their clients.

Fathom Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fathom Holdings (FTHM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fathom Holdings's (FTHM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fathom Holdings (FTHM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.50 expecting FTHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 456.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fathom Holdings (FTHM)?

A

The stock price for Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) is $11.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fathom Holdings (FTHM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fathom Holdings.

Q

When is Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) reporting earnings?

A

Fathom Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Fathom Holdings (FTHM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fathom Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fathom Holdings (FTHM) operate in?

A

Fathom Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.