|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Fathom Holdings’s space includes: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD), KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI), Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL).
The latest price target for Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) was reported by Roth Capital on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 66.50 expecting FTHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 456.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM) is $11.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Fathom Holdings.
Fathom Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Fathom Holdings.
Fathom Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.