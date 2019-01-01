|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
|0.360
|0.1200
|REV
|7.730B
|8.053B
|323.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Telefonaktiebolaget L M’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) was reported by Raymond James on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ERIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) is $9.81 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
The next Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.
Telefonaktiebolaget L M’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Telefonaktiebolaget L M.
Telefonaktiebolaget L M is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.