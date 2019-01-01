QQQ
Range
9.8 - 10.1
Vol / Avg.
7.3M/8.8M
Div / Yield
0.25/2.48%
52 Wk
9.93 - 14.39
Mkt Cap
32.7B
Payout Ratio
29.75
Open
10.07
P/E
13.96
EPS
3.03
Shares
3.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Ericsson is leading supplier in the telecommunications equipment sector. The company's three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communications service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.360 0.1200
REV7.730B8.053B323.000M

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Telefonaktiebolaget L M's (ERIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) was reported by Raymond James on October 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ERIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.71% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC)?

A

The stock price for Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) is $9.81 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) reporting earnings?

A

Telefonaktiebolaget L M’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Telefonaktiebolaget L M.

Q

What sector and industry does Telefonaktiebolaget L M (ERIC) operate in?

A

Telefonaktiebolaget L M is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.