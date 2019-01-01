QQQ
Range
4.42 - 4.75
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.37 - 18.91
Mkt Cap
945.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.57
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
214M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 11:45AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:02PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Aeva Technologies Inc is engaged in the next generation 4D LiDAR sensing and perception systems.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV2.680M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aeva Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aeva Technologies (AEVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aeva Technologies's (AEVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aeva Technologies (AEVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AEVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.24% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aeva Technologies (AEVA)?

A

The stock price for Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA) is $4.42 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aeva Technologies (AEVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aeva Technologies.

Q

When is Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) reporting earnings?

A

Aeva Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Aeva Technologies (AEVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aeva Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Aeva Technologies (AEVA) operate in?

A

Aeva Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.