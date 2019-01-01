QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.61 - 8.25
Vol / Avg.
189.9K/674.9K
Div / Yield
0.16/1.93%
52 Wk
8.05 - 31
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
80.03
Open
7.57
P/E
40.55
EPS
0.52
Shares
306.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 3:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:00PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 5:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 2:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 6:06AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
MINISO Group Holding Ltd is a retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The company's product categories include home decor, small electronics, textile, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrance and perfumes, and stationery and gifts. Its segment includes MINISO brand and TOP TOY brand. The company generates maximum revenue from MINISO brand segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MINISO Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MINISO Group Holding (NYSE: MNSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MINISO Group Holding's (MNSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) stock?

A

The latest price target for MINISO Group Holding (NYSE: MNSO) was reported by CICC on January 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MNSO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MINISO Group Holding (MNSO)?

A

The stock price for MINISO Group Holding (NYSE: MNSO) is $8.045 last updated Today at 4:49:08 PM.

Q

Does MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2021.

Q

When is MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) reporting earnings?

A

MINISO Group Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MINISO Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) operate in?

A

MINISO Group Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.