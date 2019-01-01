QQQ
Range
16.8 - 17.19
Vol / Avg.
123K/385.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.34 - 23.93
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.96
P/E
54.71
EPS
6.24
Shares
87.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
WideOpenWest Inc is a cable operator and broadband service, provider. The company serves residential, business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Tennessee, Maryland, and South Carolina. Its service portfolio consists of high-speed internet, data, voice, cloud, and cable television services. The company operates in one business segment that is Broadband Services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the subscription service revenue received.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5200.010 -0.5100
REV183.410M178.300M-5.110M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WideOpenWest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WideOpenWest (WOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WideOpenWest's (WOW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WideOpenWest (WOW) stock?

A

The latest price target for WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) was reported by Credit Suisse on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting WOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.72% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WideOpenWest (WOW)?

A

The stock price for WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) is $17.16 last updated Today at 5:06:55 PM.

Q

Does WideOpenWest (WOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WideOpenWest.

Q

When is WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) reporting earnings?

A

WideOpenWest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is WideOpenWest (WOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WideOpenWest.

Q

What sector and industry does WideOpenWest (WOW) operate in?

A

WideOpenWest is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.