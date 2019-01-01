QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Oblong Inc is a provider of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications.

Oblong Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oblong (OBLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oblong's (OBLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oblong (OBLG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) was reported by Dawson James on December 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting OBLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 525.16% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oblong (OBLG)?

A

The stock price for Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) is $0.7998 last updated Today at 8:57:47 PM.

Q

Does Oblong (OBLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oblong.

Q

When is Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) reporting earnings?

A

Oblong does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oblong (OBLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oblong.

Q

What sector and industry does Oblong (OBLG) operate in?

A

Oblong is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.