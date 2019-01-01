|Date
Other companies in Oblong’s space includes: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP), DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS), Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO), Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU).
The latest price target for Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) was reported by Dawson James on December 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting OBLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 525.16% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) is $0.7998 last updated Today at 8:57:47 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Oblong.
Oblong does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Oblong.
Oblong is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.