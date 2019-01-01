ñol

Innovative Eyewear
(NASDAQ:LUCY)
Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY), Quotes and News Summary

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ: LUCY)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.7M / 7.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float-
Innovative Eyewear Inc is engaged in developing and selling eyeglasses and sunglasses, which are designed to allow the customers to remain connected to their digital lives, while also offering prescription eyewear and sun protection. Its products Lucyd Lyte glasses enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform many common smartphone tasks hands-free.
Innovative Eyewear Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ: LUCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Innovative Eyewear's (LUCY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Innovative Eyewear.

Q
What is the target price for Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Innovative Eyewear

Q
Current Stock Price for Innovative Eyewear (LUCY)?
A

The stock price for Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ: LUCY) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Eyewear.

Q
When is Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) reporting earnings?
A

Innovative Eyewear does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Innovative Eyewear.

Q
What sector and industry does Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) operate in?
A

Innovative Eyewear is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.