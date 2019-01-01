|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Latham Group’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF).
The latest price target for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting SWIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.81% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) is $16.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Latham Group.
Latham Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Latham Group.
Latham Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.