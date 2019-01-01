QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/844.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.69 - 34.73
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
119.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Leisure Products
Latham Group Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Latham Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Latham Group (SWIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Latham Group's (SWIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Latham Group (SWIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting SWIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.81% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Latham Group (SWIM)?

A

The stock price for Latham Group (NASDAQ: SWIM) is $16.43 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Latham Group (SWIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latham Group.

Q

When is Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) reporting earnings?

A

Latham Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Latham Group (SWIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Latham Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Latham Group (SWIM) operate in?

A

Latham Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.