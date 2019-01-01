QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.03 - 19.86
Vol / Avg.
103.9K/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
17.32 - 62.53
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.62
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
140.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 4:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 12:59PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Coursera Inc is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The platform will contains a catalog of high-quality content and credentials, content developed by leading university and industry partners, data and machine learning drive personalized Learning, effective marketing, and skills Benchmarking and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.170 -0.0200
REV111.640M114.956M3.316M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coursera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coursera (COUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coursera's (COUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coursera (COUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coursera (NYSE: COUR) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting COUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.48% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coursera (COUR)?

A

The stock price for Coursera (NYSE: COUR) is $19.05 last updated Today at 3:56:35 PM.

Q

Does Coursera (COUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coursera.

Q

When is Coursera (NYSE:COUR) reporting earnings?

A

Coursera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Coursera (COUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coursera.

Q

What sector and industry does Coursera (COUR) operate in?

A

Coursera is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.