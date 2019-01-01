Coursera Inc is a global online learning platform that offers anyone, anywhere access to online courses and degrees from world-class universities and companies. It combines content, data, and technology into a single, unified platform that is customizable and extensible to both individual learners and institutions. The platform will contains a catalog of high-quality content and credentials, content developed by leading university and industry partners, data and machine learning drive personalized Learning, effective marketing, and skills Benchmarking and others.