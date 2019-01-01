QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
GoodRx Holdings Inc provides digital healthcare platform that provides prescription drugs at affordable prices. The company offers services like diabetes testing, general visits, blood tests, HIV testing, Vitamin D screening, Pregnancy testing, and many more.

GoodRx Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are GoodRx Holdings's (GDRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting GDRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.82% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)?

A

The stock price for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) is $23.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoodRx Holdings.

Q

When is GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) reporting earnings?

A

GoodRx Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoodRx Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) operate in?

A

GoodRx Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.