You can purchase shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GoodRx Holdings’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX).
The latest price target for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 43.00 expecting GDRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 80.82% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX) is $23.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GoodRx Holdings.
GoodRx Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GoodRx Holdings.
GoodRx Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.