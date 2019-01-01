QQQ
Range
13.03 - 13.28
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/5.8K
Div / Yield
0.41/3.13%
52 Wk
12.81 - 14.97
Mkt Cap
52.1M
Payout Ratio
71.92
Open
13.03
P/E
22.03
EPS
0
Shares
3.9M
Outstanding
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Port is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide stable dividends exempt from regular federal income tax, as well as New York State and New York City personal income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NXN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE: NXN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free's (NXN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NXN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NXN)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE: NXN) is $13.28 last updated Today at 8:13:25 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NXN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NXN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NXN) operate in?

A

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.