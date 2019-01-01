|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE: NXN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free.
There is no analysis for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free
The stock price for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE: NXN) is $13.28 last updated Today at 8:13:25 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free.
Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.