|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
|-0.040
|-0.0300
|REV
|144.440M
|144.331M
|-109.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Smart Share Global (NASDAQ: EM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Smart Share Global’s space includes: Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) and GameStop (NYSE:GME).
The latest price target for Smart Share Global (NASDAQ: EM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.80 expecting EM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Smart Share Global (NASDAQ: EM) is $1.31 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Share Global.
Smart Share Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Smart Share Global.
Smart Share Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.