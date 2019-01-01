QQQ
Range
1.3 - 1.35
Vol / Avg.
34.1K/256.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.2 - 10
Mkt Cap
326.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.3
Shares
249.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Smart Share Global Ltd is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network in China. It provides service through power banks, placed in POIs operated by location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. Through the mini-programs, users rent the power banks to carry with them when they use the service and can return the power banks at any of the POIs, enabled by the expansive network and powerful technologies.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010-0.040 -0.0300
REV144.440M144.331M-109.000K

Smart Share Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Smart Share Global (EM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Share Global (NASDAQ: EM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart Share Global's (EM) competitors?

A

Other companies in Smart Share Global’s space includes: Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN), Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) and GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Q

What is the target price for Smart Share Global (EM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Smart Share Global (NASDAQ: EM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.80 expecting EM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.08% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Share Global (EM)?

A

The stock price for Smart Share Global (NASDAQ: EM) is $1.31 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Smart Share Global (EM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Share Global.

Q

When is Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Share Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Smart Share Global (EM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Share Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Share Global (EM) operate in?

A

Smart Share Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.