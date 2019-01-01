Smart Share Global Ltd is a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service through an extensive online and offline network in China. It provides service through power banks, placed in POIs operated by location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. Through the mini-programs, users rent the power banks to carry with them when they use the service and can return the power banks at any of the POIs, enabled by the expansive network and powerful technologies.