Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.34 - 11.99
Mkt Cap
512.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
70.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Airlines
Blade Air Mobility Inc is a technology-powered urban air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Blade generates revenue through the sale of air travel services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1600.010 0.1700
REV16.280M24.618M8.338M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.020 0.1100
REV13.500M20.316M6.816M

Blade Air Mobility Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blade Air Mobility's (BLDE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting BLDE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.37% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)?

A

The stock price for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ: BLDE) is $7.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blade Air Mobility.

Q

When is Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) reporting earnings?

A

Blade Air Mobility’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blade Air Mobility.

Q

What sector and industry does Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) operate in?

A

Blade Air Mobility is in the Industrials sector and Airlines industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.