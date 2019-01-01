QQQ
Evotec SE is a drug discovery partnership company providing solutions to pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutions as well as foundations, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers its services in the area of neuronal diseases, diabetes & its complications, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory & fibrosis, rare disease, and women's health. Its business segments are EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone drug discovery services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations. The EVT Innovate segment develops drug discovery programs and assets, both internally or through academic collaborations. The majority of its revenue is derived from the EVT Execute segment.

Evotec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evotec (EVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evotec's (EVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evotec (EVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EVO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evotec (EVO)?

A

The stock price for Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO) is $13.93 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Evotec (EVO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2019.

Q

When is Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) reporting earnings?

A

Evotec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Evotec (EVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evotec.

Q

What sector and industry does Evotec (EVO) operate in?

A

Evotec is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.