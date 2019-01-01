|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Evotec’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO) was reported by Cowen & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EVO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evotec (NASDAQ: EVO) is $13.93 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2019.
Evotec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Evotec.
Evotec is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.