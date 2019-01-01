Evotec SE is a drug discovery partnership company providing solutions to pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic institutions as well as foundations, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers its services in the area of neuronal diseases, diabetes & its complications, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory & fibrosis, rare disease, and women's health. Its business segments are EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone drug discovery services on a typical fee-for-service basis or integrated drug discovery collaborations. The EVT Innovate segment develops drug discovery programs and assets, both internally or through academic collaborations. The majority of its revenue is derived from the EVT Execute segment.