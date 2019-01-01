QQQ
Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company address the large unmet demand for personal lending among small business owners as well as salaried workers in China, and provides tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's middle class and affluent population. Its platform has two hubs namely Retail Credit Facilitation Hub and Wealth Management Hub.

Lufax Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lufax Holding (LU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lufax Holding's (LU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lufax Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Lufax Holding (LU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) was reported by Bernstein on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting LU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.66% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lufax Holding (LU)?

A

The stock price for Lufax Holding (NYSE: LU) is $6.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lufax Holding (LU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lufax Holding.

Q

When is Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) reporting earnings?

A

Lufax Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Lufax Holding (LU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lufax Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Lufax Holding (LU) operate in?

A

Lufax Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.