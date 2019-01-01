QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.530-0.600 -1.1300
REV818.280M806.070M-12.210M

Match Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Match Group (MTCH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Match Group's (MTCH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Match Group (MTCH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) was reported by BMO Capital on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 130.00 expecting MTCH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.55% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Match Group (MTCH)?

A

The stock price for Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) is $106.95 last updated Today at 5:36:01 PM.

Q

Does Match Group (MTCH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 4, 2018.

Q

When is Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) reporting earnings?

A

Match Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Match Group (MTCH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Match Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Match Group (MTCH) operate in?

A

Match Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.