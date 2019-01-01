Pure Cycle Corp is a diversified land and water resource development company. It designs, constructs, manages, operates and maintains water and wastewater systems. The firm operates in two business segments namely Water and wastewater resource development and Land development. It generates maximum revenue from the Water and wastewater resource development segment. The company services include water production, storage, treatment, bulk transmission to retail distribution systems, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing, and collection.