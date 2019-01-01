QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Okta, Inc. addresses two primary security concerns via its workforce identity and customer identity solutions. The pureplay cybersecurity firm sells products to protect employees, contractors, and partners as well as its customers' end users. Okta's software solutions are cloud-delivered, and its integration network gives customers security protection across a wide variety of applications that are critical to business and government needs. The California-based company went public in 2017 and had over 2,100 employees at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240-0.070 0.1700
REV327.000M350.680M23.680M

Analyst Ratings

Okta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Okta (OKTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Okta's (OKTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Okta (OKTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting OKTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.52% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Okta (OKTA)?

A

The stock price for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is $173.56 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Okta (OKTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Okta.

Q

When is Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) reporting earnings?

A

Okta’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.

Q

Is Okta (OKTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Okta.

Q

What sector and industry does Okta (OKTA) operate in?

A

Okta is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.