|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.240
|-0.070
|0.1700
|REV
|327.000M
|350.680M
|23.680M
You can purchase shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Okta’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) was reported by Mizuho on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting OKTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.52% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) is $173.56 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Okta.
Okta’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Okta.
Okta is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.