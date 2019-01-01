|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.060
|-0.0200
|REV
|40.290M
|40.230M
|-60.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Goosehead Insurance’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) was reported by Truist Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting GSHD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.14% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is $81.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2021.
Goosehead Insurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Goosehead Insurance.
Goosehead Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.