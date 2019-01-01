Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Its operating segments are the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. The majority of the company's revenue gets contributed by the Corporate Channel segment. It operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.