Range
80.87 - 87.11
Vol / Avg.
176.9K/177.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
78.86 - 181.3
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
86.22
P/E
213.85
EPS
0.21
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Its operating segments are the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. The majority of the company's revenue gets contributed by the Corporate Channel segment. It operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.060 -0.0200
REV40.290M40.230M-60.000K

Goosehead Insurance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goosehead Insurance's (GSHD) competitors?

A

Other companies in Goosehead Insurance’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).

Q

What is the target price for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) was reported by Truist Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting GSHD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.14% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)?

A

The stock price for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is $81.1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 6, 2021.

Q

When is Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) reporting earnings?

A

Goosehead Insurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goosehead Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) operate in?

A

Goosehead Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.