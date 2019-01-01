|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.970
|2.120
|0.1500
|REV
|1.200B
|1.209B
|9.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Steris (NYSE: STE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Steris’s space includes: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG), Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR).
The latest price target for Steris (NYSE: STE) was reported by JMP Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting STE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.75% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Steris (NYSE: STE) is $229.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.
Steris’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Steris.
Steris is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.