QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/463.5K
Div / Yield
1.72/0.75%
52 Wk
170.36 - 248.3
Mkt Cap
23B
Payout Ratio
55.52
Open
-
P/E
76.66
EPS
1.44
Shares
100.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:31AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:39PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 4:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 10:46AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Steris is an Ireland-domiciled medical device company focused on sterilization services and infection prevention. The company is the global leader in contract sterilization services, ensuring the safe delivery of single-use and implantable medical equipment to hospitals around the world. Additionally, Steris sells sterilizers, washer-disinfectors, and other decontamination equipment and supplies for use by care provider facilities and in biopharma manufacturing sites. Domiciled in the United States before its 2015 inversion to Ireland, the firm continues to derive roughly 70% of revenue from its U.S. operations, 10% from the United Kingdom, and the remaining 20% from other international regions.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9702.120 0.1500
REV1.200B1.209B9.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Steris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Steris (STE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Steris (NYSE: STE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Steris's (STE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Steris (STE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Steris (NYSE: STE) was reported by JMP Securities on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 270.00 expecting STE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.75% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Steris (STE)?

A

The stock price for Steris (NYSE: STE) is $229.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Steris (STE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 24, 2022.

Q

When is Steris (NYSE:STE) reporting earnings?

A

Steris’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Steris (STE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Steris.

Q

What sector and industry does Steris (STE) operate in?

A

Steris is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.