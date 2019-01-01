|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.630
|0.830
|0.2000
|REV
|11.250B
|11.357B
|107.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Nike’s space includes: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).
The latest price target for Nike (NYSE: NKE) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting NKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.40% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Nike (NYSE: NKE) is $135.24 last updated Today at 7:10:44 PM.
The next Nike (NKE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.
Nike’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Nike.
Nike is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.