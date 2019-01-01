QQQ
Range
130.93 - 136.14
Vol / Avg.
5M/6M
Div / Yield
1.16/0.85%
52 Wk
125.44 - 179.1
Mkt Cap
213.9B
Payout Ratio
29.66
Open
131.75
P/E
35.91
EPS
0.84
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. It designs, develops, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories in six major categories: running, basketball, soccer, training, sportswear, and Jordan. Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Nike's brands include Nike, Jordan, and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide and outsources its production to more than 300 factories in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6300.830 0.2000
REV11.250B11.357B107.000M

Analyst Ratings

Nike Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nike (NKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nike's (NKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nike (NKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nike (NYSE: NKE) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting NKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.40% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nike (NKE)?

A

The stock price for Nike (NYSE: NKE) is $135.24 last updated Today at 7:10:44 PM.

Q

Does Nike (NKE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nike (NKE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Nike (NYSE:NKE) reporting earnings?

A

Nike’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Nike (NKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nike.

Q

What sector and industry does Nike (NKE) operate in?

A

Nike is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.