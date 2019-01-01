QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
IQVIA is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The Research & Development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The Technology & Analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.4302.550 0.1200
REV3.590B3.636B46.000M

Analyst Ratings

IQVIA Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQVIA Holdings (IQV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQVIA Holdings's (IQV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IQVIA Holdings (IQV) stock?

A

The latest price target for IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 231.00 expecting IQV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.57% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IQVIA Holdings (IQV)?

A

The stock price for IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) is $223.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IQVIA Holdings (IQV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IQVIA Holdings.

Q

When is IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) reporting earnings?

A

IQVIA Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is IQVIA Holdings (IQV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQVIA Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does IQVIA Holdings (IQV) operate in?

A

IQVIA Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.