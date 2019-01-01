Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 81% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (47% in fiscal 2021), food service (32%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 11% of the company's revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.