Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef. It's also a large producer of processed pork and protein-based products under the brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Sara Lee, Aidells, State Fair, and Raised & Rooted, to name a few. Tyson sells 81% of its products through various U.S. channels, including retailers (47% in fiscal 2021), food service (32%), and other packaged food and industrial companies (10%). In addition, 11% of the company's revenue comes from exports to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, and Japan.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.9002.870 0.9700
REV12.180B12.933B753.000M

Analyst Ratings

Tyson Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tyson Foods (TSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tyson Foods's (TSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tyson Foods (TSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) was reported by Barclays on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting TSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.71% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tyson Foods (TSN)?

A

The stock price for Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is $90.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tyson Foods (TSN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Tyson Foods (TSN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reporting earnings?

A

Tyson Foods’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Tyson Foods (TSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tyson Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Tyson Foods (TSN) operate in?

A

Tyson Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.