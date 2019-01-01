QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Blue Star Foods Corp is an international seafood company. It imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The company derives revenue from importing blue and red swimming crab meat primarily from Indonesia, Philippines and China and distributing it in the United States and Canada under several premium brand names such as Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, First Choice, Good Stuff and Coastal Pride Fresh.

Blue Star Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Star Foods (BSFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ: BSFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Star Foods's (BSFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Blue Star Foods (BSFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Star Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Star Foods (BSFC)?

A

The stock price for Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ: BSFC) is $1.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Star Foods (BSFC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Star Foods.

Q

When is Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Star Foods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Blue Star Foods (BSFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Star Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Star Foods (BSFC) operate in?

A

Blue Star Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.