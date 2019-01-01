Blue Star Foods Corp is an international seafood company. It imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat, and other premium seafood products. The company derives revenue from importing blue and red swimming crab meat primarily from Indonesia, Philippines and China and distributing it in the United States and Canada under several premium brand names such as Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, First Choice, Good Stuff and Coastal Pride Fresh.