Range
53.08 - 54.34
Vol / Avg.
8.1M/23.1M
Div / Yield
2.56/4.87%
52 Wk
49.69 - 59.85
Mkt Cap
228B
Payout Ratio
47.65
Open
53.35
P/E
9.89
EPS
1.11
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Verizon is now primarily a wireless business (more than 70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). It serves about 91 million postpaid and 4 million prepaid phone customers and connects another 25 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier. The firm has agreed to acquire Tracfone, a wireless reseller that serves about 20 million prepaid customers in the U.S., from America Movil. Fixed-line telecom operations include local networks (12% of revenue) in the Northeast, which reach about 25 million homes and businesses, and nationwide enterprise services (10%). Verizon Media Group, the online media and advertising firm formed with the acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo, provides the remainder of revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2901.310 0.0200
REV33.890B34.067B177.000M

Analyst Ratings

Verizon Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verizon Communications (VZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verizon Communications's (VZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Verizon Communications (VZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) was reported by JP Morgan on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 56.00 expecting VZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.08% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Verizon Communications (VZ)?

A

The stock price for Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is $54.325 last updated Today at 4:06:56 PM.

Q

Does Verizon Communications (VZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) reporting earnings?

A

Verizon Communications’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Verizon Communications (VZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verizon Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Verizon Communications (VZ) operate in?

A

Verizon Communications is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.