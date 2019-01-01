QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Henry Schein is the largest wholesaler of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for approximately 90 years and operates across nearly 30 distribution centers to offer hundreds of thousands of products to customers globally. Henry Schein also offers practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. The company recently spun off its animal health business.

Henry Schein Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Henry Schein (HSIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Henry Schein's (HSIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Henry Schein (HSIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting HSIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.07% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Henry Schein (HSIC)?

A

The stock price for Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) is $83.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Henry Schein (HSIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Henry Schein.

Q

When is Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) reporting earnings?

A

Henry Schein’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Henry Schein (HSIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Henry Schein.

Q

What sector and industry does Henry Schein (HSIC) operate in?

A

Henry Schein is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.