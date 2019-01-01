Costamare Inc is an owner of containerships in Monaco. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Cosco Ningbo, Cosco Yantian, Vantage, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe, and among others. Costamare provides services to ocean carriers that demand a high standard of safety and reliability. It generates its revenues from time charters.