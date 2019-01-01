QQQ
Range
14.15 - 14.67
Vol / Avg.
287.4K/624.4K
Div / Yield
0.46/3.28%
52 Wk
9.18 - 16.72
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
18.86
Open
14.16
P/E
6.38
EPS
0.87
Shares
123.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Marine
Costamare Inc is an owner of containerships in Monaco. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Cosco Ningbo, Cosco Yantian, Vantage, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe, and among others. Costamare provides services to ocean carriers that demand a high standard of safety and reliability. It generates its revenues from time charters.

Costamare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Costamare (CMRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Costamare's (CMRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Costamare (CMRE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) was reported by Citigroup on June 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting CMRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.13% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Costamare (CMRE)?

A

The stock price for Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) is $14.39 last updated Today at 3:11:16 PM.

Q

Does Costamare (CMRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 19, 2022.

Q

When is Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) reporting earnings?

A

Costamare’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Costamare (CMRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Costamare.

Q

What sector and industry does Costamare (CMRE) operate in?

A

Costamare is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the NYSE.