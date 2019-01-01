QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.4 - 15.45
Vol / Avg.
34.1K/30K
Div / Yield
0.47/3.02%
52 Wk
15.21 - 17.77
Mkt Cap
276.8M
Payout Ratio
47.27
Open
15.41
P/E
15.64
Shares
18M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds, corporate bonds, short-term municipal bonds, and other assets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NUW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's (NUW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NUW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NUW)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NUW) is $15.42 last updated Today at 8:23:35 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NUW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NUW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NUW) operate in?

A

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.