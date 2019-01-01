QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8M
Div / Yield
0.48/1.95%
52 Wk
13.76 - 25.98
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
117.07
Open
-
P/E
59.98
EPS
0.11
Shares
220.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:35AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages apartment communities primarily in the Southeast and Midwest of the United States. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and employment centers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.240
REV70.130M76.803M6.673M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independence Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independence Realty Trust (IRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independence Realty Trust's (IRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Independence Realty Trust (IRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) was reported by Barclays on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting IRT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.00% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Independence Realty Trust (IRT)?

A

The stock price for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is $24.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independence Realty Trust (IRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) reporting earnings?

A

Independence Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Independence Realty Trust (IRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independence Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Independence Realty Trust (IRT) operate in?

A

Independence Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.