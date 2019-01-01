|Q1 2022
|1.580
|1.360
|-0.2200
|1.690B
|1.380B
|-310.000M
You can purchase shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Shopify.
The latest price target for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1075.00 expecting SHOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.90% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is $664.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Shopify.
Shopify’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Shopify.
Shopify is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.