Range
585.03 - 668.79
Vol / Avg.
3.6M/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
585.03 - 1762.92
Mkt Cap
83.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
585.03
P/E
28.99
EPS
9.18
Shares
126M
Outstanding
Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and midsize businesses. The firm has two segments: subscription solutions (43% of fiscal 2018 revenue) and merchant solutions (57% of fiscal 2018 revenue). The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. Merchant solutions are add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5801.360 -0.2200
REV1.690B1.380B-310.000M

Shopify Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shopify (SHOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shopify's (SHOP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shopify.

Q

What is the target price for Shopify (SHOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1075.00 expecting SHOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.90% upside). 45 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shopify (SHOP)?

A

The stock price for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is $664.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shopify (SHOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shopify.

Q

When is Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reporting earnings?

A

Shopify’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Shopify (SHOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shopify.

Q

What sector and industry does Shopify (SHOP) operate in?

A

Shopify is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.