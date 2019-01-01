QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company has build smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.

Niu Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Niu Technologies (NIU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Niu Technologies's (NIU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Niu Technologies (NIU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) was reported by UBS on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting NIU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.31% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Niu Technologies (NIU)?

A

The stock price for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is $11.69 last updated Today at 7:08:46 PM.

Q

Does Niu Technologies (NIU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Niu Technologies.

Q

When is Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) reporting earnings?

A

Niu Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Niu Technologies (NIU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Niu Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Niu Technologies (NIU) operate in?

A

Niu Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.