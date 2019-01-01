QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $6 trillion in purchase transactions during 2021. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.2102.350 0.1400
REV5.160B5.216B56.000M

Mastercard Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mastercard (MA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mastercard's (MA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mastercard (MA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mastercard (NYSE: MA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 449.00 expecting MA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.32% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mastercard (MA)?

A

The stock price for Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is $361.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mastercard (MA) pay a dividend?

A

The next Mastercard (MA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-07.

Q

When is Mastercard (NYSE:MA) reporting earnings?

A

Mastercard’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Mastercard (MA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mastercard.

Q

What sector and industry does Mastercard (MA) operate in?

A

Mastercard is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.