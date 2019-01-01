QQQ
Range
15.92 - 16.33
Vol / Avg.
241.3K/348.9K
Div / Yield
1.2/7.40%
52 Wk
16.04 - 20.19
Mkt Cap
79.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.3
P/E
-
Shares
5K
Outstanding
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.

BlackRock ESG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock ESG (ECAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock ESG (NYSE: ECAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock ESG's (ECAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock ESG.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock ESG (ECAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock ESG

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock ESG (ECAT)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock ESG (NYSE: ECAT) is $15.95 last updated Today at 8:25:13 PM.

Q

Does BlackRock ESG (ECAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is BlackRock ESG (NYSE:ECAT) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock ESG does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock ESG (ECAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock ESG.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock ESG (ECAT) operate in?

A

BlackRock ESG is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.