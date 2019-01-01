QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
17.8 - 30.94
Mkt Cap
351.3M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
12.91
EPS
0.05
Shares
18.5M
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Unifi Inc is a multi-national company. It manufactures and sells innovative synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon primarily to other yarn manufacturers and knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial and other end-use markets. Polyester yarns include partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns, and each is available in virgin or recycled varieties. UNIFI offers specialized yarns, premium value-added (PVA) yarns, and commodity yarns, with principal geographic markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2700.050 -0.2200
REV187.750M201.410M13.660M

Analyst Ratings

Unifi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unifi (UFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unifi (NYSE: UFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unifi's (UFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Unifi (UFI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Unifi (NYSE: UFI) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on March 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting UFI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.21% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Unifi (UFI)?

A

The stock price for Unifi (NYSE: UFI) is $18.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unifi (UFI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unifi.

Q

When is Unifi (NYSE:UFI) reporting earnings?

A

Unifi’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Unifi (UFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unifi.

Q

What sector and industry does Unifi (UFI) operate in?

A

Unifi is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.