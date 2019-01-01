Unifi Inc is a multi-national company. It manufactures and sells innovative synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon primarily to other yarn manufacturers and knitters and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial and other end-use markets. Polyester yarns include partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns, and each is available in virgin or recycled varieties. UNIFI offers specialized yarns, premium value-added (PVA) yarns, and commodity yarns, with principal geographic markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia.