Range
17.17 - 17.79
Vol / Avg.
352.6K/1.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.22 - 28.73
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.61
P/E
36.03
EPS
0.2
Shares
264.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc offer pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Petco Health and Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petco Health and Wellness's (WOOF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) was reported by Needham on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting WOOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.36% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)?

A

The stock price for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) is $17.61 last updated Today at 5:16:14 PM.

Q

Does Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petco Health and Wellness.

Q

When is Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) reporting earnings?

A

Petco Health and Wellness’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petco Health and Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) operate in?

A

Petco Health and Wellness is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.