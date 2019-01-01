|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Petco Health and Wellness’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).
The latest price target for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) was reported by Needham on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting WOOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.36% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) is $17.61 last updated Today at 5:16:14 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Petco Health and Wellness.
Petco Health and Wellness’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Petco Health and Wellness.
Petco Health and Wellness is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.