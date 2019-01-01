QQQ
Range
4.67 - 5.15
Vol / Avg.
301.8K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.54 - 15.35
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.98
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
372M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Dave Inc is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit, and finding side gigs.

Dave Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dave (DAVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dave's (DAVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dave (DAVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) was reported by Maxim Group on April 3, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting DAVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.19% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dave (DAVE)?

A

The stock price for Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) is $4.94 last updated Today at 6:08:30 PM.

Q

Does Dave (DAVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dave.

Q

When is Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) reporting earnings?

A

Dave’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Dave (DAVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dave.

Q

What sector and industry does Dave (DAVE) operate in?

A

Dave is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.