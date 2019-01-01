ñol

Swvl Hldgs
(NASDAQ:SWVL)
4.50
-0.18[-3.85%]
At close: Jun 10
4.55
0.0500[1.11%]
After Hours: 5:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL), Quotes and News Summary

Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ: SWVL)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Swvl Holdings Corp is a technology-driven mobility company that aims to provide reliable, safe, cost-effective and environmentally responsible mass transit solutions. Its technology and services provide commuters, travelers and businesses with an alternative to traditional public transportation, taxi companies or other ridesharing companies. The company's core product is B2C Swvl Retail offering, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities. Commuters use its Swvl mobile application to book rides between pre-defined pick-up points located throughout the city.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-15
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-06-21
REV

Swvl Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Swvl Hldgs (SWVL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ: SWVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Swvl Hldgs's (SWVL) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Swvl Hldgs (SWVL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Swvl Hldgs

Q
Current Stock Price for Swvl Hldgs (SWVL)?
A

The stock price for Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ: SWVL) is $4.5 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Swvl Hldgs (SWVL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swvl Hldgs.

Q
When is Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL) reporting earnings?
A

Swvl Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 15, 2022.

Q
Is Swvl Hldgs (SWVL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Swvl Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does Swvl Hldgs (SWVL) operate in?
A

Swvl Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.