Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL), Quotes and News Summary

Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ: SWVL)
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-15
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-06-21
|REV
You can purchase shares of Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ: SWVL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Swvl Hldgs’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB), Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR).
There is no analysis for Swvl Hldgs
The stock price for Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ: SWVL) is $4.5 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Swvl Hldgs.
Swvl Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Swvl Hldgs.
Swvl Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.