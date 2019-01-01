Swvl Hldgs (NASDAQ:SWVL), Quotes and News Summary

Swvl Holdings Corp is a technology-driven mobility company that aims to provide reliable, safe, cost-effective and environmentally responsible mass transit solutions. Its technology and services provide commuters, travelers and businesses with an alternative to traditional public transportation, taxi companies or other ridesharing companies. The company's core product is B2C Swvl Retail offering, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities. Commuters use its Swvl mobile application to book rides between pre-defined pick-up points located throughout the city.